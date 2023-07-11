'I can't say no' - Moises Caicedo reveals stance on prospective Chelsea transfer with Brighton demanding over £100m for star midfielder

Moises Caicedo has admitted that he "can't say no" to Chelsea as the transfer saga surrounding the Brighton midfielder drags on.

Chelsea trying to sign Caicedo

Brighton demanding £100m transfer fee

Midfielder says he can't reject Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have been leading the charge to sign the Ecuador international as they look to strengthen in midfield and replace Mason Mount following his move to Manchester United. The Blues have had a hard time convincing Brighton to sell him, but Caicedo suggested he wants to join the Stamford Bridge club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a big team, that's true. A very historic team and I can't say no, because it's a very big, historic, beautiful team," he said to the La Cancha con Majo YouTube channel. "The city as well is beautiful. It's got everything beautiful."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton are said to be demanding around £100 million ($129m) for the 21-year-old because they believe he is worth as much as Declan Rice, who is on the verge of joining Arsenal for a similar fee. Mauricio Pochettino's team were reported to be willing to offer £80m ($103m) for Caicedo after having an initial £60m ($76m) offer rejected.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? The Brighton star may pressure his club into selling him to Chelsea this summer and will hope to have his future resolved soon.