Italy striker Moise Kean has returned to Juventus on loan from Everton for the next two seasons.

Juve have confirmed Kean's arrival in an official statement, which reads: "Juventus Football Club announces that it has reached an agreement with Everton Football Club for the acquisition, on a temporary basis until 30 June 2023, of the registration rights of the player Moise Bioty Kean."

