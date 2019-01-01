Mohun Bagan: Karim Bencherifa and Paulo Menezes among shortlisted head coach candidates

Former Gokulam Kerala head coach Fernando Santiago Valera is also part of the five-member shortlist...

Moroccan Karim Bencherifa and Portuguese Paulo Menezes are part of the shortlisted candidates for the role of head coach at , Goal has learnt.

Former head coach Fernando Santiago Valera, Hercules head coach Lluis Planaguma and CD Castellon coach Oscar Cano complete the list.

Earlier today, the Kolkata-based club has announced their decision to appoint a foreign head coach next season who will succeed Khalid Jamil.

Out of the five shortlisted candidates, Karim Bencherifa, Paulo Menezes and Fernando Valera have already worked in Indian football. Bencherifa worked in for nine years from 2006 to 2015. The 51-year-old coach had two stints at Mohun Bahan and have also coached Salgaocar, and Pune FC.

Paulo Menezes spent the 2017-18 season in with I-League side . The then-defending champions ended the league in the fifth place, lost the AFC playoffs and finished bottom of their group in the 2018 group stage. Menezes was replaced by Santosh Kashyap in February.

Fernando Valera's stint at Gokulam Kerala started with a win in the Kerala Premier League but the coach was sacked during pre-season and Keralite Bino George was reinstated as the head coach for the 2018-19 season.

Spaniards Lluis Planaguma and Oscar Cano both ply their trade in Segunda Division B Group Three, the third tier of professional football in .

After coaching the reserve teams of , and Granada, 38-year-old Planaguma headed UCAM Murcia in 2017 before being appointed head coach at Hercules a year later.

Having coached Granada and reserve teams of Elche and Betis, 46-year-old Oscar Cano took charge of Castellon last summer.