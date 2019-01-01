Mohun Bagan and East Bengal hold several meetings with FSDL over future ISL participation

The two Kolkata-giants have once again initiated talks with Indian Super League authorities for a probable entry into the league...

and have met with the Football Sports Development Limited (FDSL) officials on a few occassions in the past few weeks regarding their probable participation in the (ISL), Goal can confirm.

These meetings have taken place between top officials of both the clubs and FSDL in Mumbai and Kolkata. Both the parties have shown equal desire to prune out the differences and chalk out a blueprint so that the two legacy clubs can participate in ISL, hopefully from the next season.

The two Kolkata-giants have also broken away from the union of six rebel outfits and did not attend the meeting of these clubs on Tuesday in New Delhi.

There had been several discussions in the past between the clubs and FSDL to join the ISL, but the franchise fee of Rs 15 Crore had been a deterrent.

It must be remembered that Ajit Isaac, Chairman and Managing Director of Quess Corp Pvt. Ltd (investors of East Bengal) had held a meeting in February with the General Secretary of All Football Federation (AIFF) Kushal Das and FSDL officials in Bengaluru to discuss the possibilities of joining the cash-rich league. The ISL was also set to float request for a proposal to join the league after last season to accommodate East Bengal.

But after the board meeting of Quess East Bengal in March, it was announced that the club would only bid for ISL if the terms are financially acceptable. Although, in an Executive Committee meeting held a week later at the club tent, officials led by Debabrata Sarkar made it clear that East Bengal want to participate in ISL from the next season.

"In today's meeting, we have unanimously decided to take part in ISL," confirmed Debabrata Sarkar after the executive committee meeting in March.

With Quess all set to walk out of East Bengal in 2020, Sarkar and co. will once again be at the helm of affairs. They, along with their Mohun Bagan counterparts (Debashish Dutta and Srinjoy Bose) have already started dialogues with ISL CEO Devang Bhimjyani in a bid to see both clubs enter ISL from next season.

Now it remains to be seen whether both the parties are able to arrive at a consensus so that the two of the oldest clubs in can ply their trade in ISL.