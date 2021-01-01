Mohammed Kudus: Ghana and Ajax star wins second career title in one month

The 20-year-old has made it two titles in one month after The Lancers' league victory on Sunday

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has won his second career title after Ajax handed Emmen a 4-0 defeat to win the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

The league success comes just a month after The Lancers beat Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 to win the Dutch Cup, the midfielder's first title.

Ajax have now won the Eredivisie title on 35 occasions.

Although there are three more rounds of matches to end the season, The Lancers have clinched the trophy as they currently sit 14 points clear of second-placed PSV.

On the day, goals from Jurrien Timber, Cote d'Ivoire striker Sebastien Haller, Devyne Rensch and Davy Klaassen sealed the three points.

Kudus was a 77th-minute substitute, coming on for Ryan Gravenberch. The game was his 17th league appearance of the season, the substitute outing his eighth of the campaign.

Morocco duo Noussair Mazraoui and Zakaria Labyad were also second-half substitutes for Ajax but Netherlands U21 striker of Ghanaian descent Brian Brobbey, Burkina Faso forward Lassina Traore and Morocco winger Oussama Idrissi were unused on the bench.

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was completely out of Ajax's team as he continues to serve a one-year ban for failing a drug test.

Haller, who lasted the entire duration of the game, doubled the host's lead after the interval after Timber opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

Rensch then made it 3-0 five minutes later before Klaassen added his name to the score sheet in the 74th minute.

In their next game against Feyenoord, Kudus will hope to make a return to the starting XI for the first time since a 1-1 draw with FC Utrecht three matchdays back.

The 20-year-old joined Ajax in a five-year deal in July last year after impressing for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga and has so far registered two league goals in the Eredivisie.

Right at the end of the season, Kudus is expected to join Ghana’s national team in camp to commence preparations for a 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Ethiopia and South Africa.

He has two goals and two assists in four appearances for the Black Stars so far.