Mohamed Salah: Ronaldinho advises ‘one of the best' on Liverpool future

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho Gaucho has answered a question on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's future.

The 29-year-old Egypt international has been among the key players for the Anfield outfit in the current campaign, helping the team to clinch the League Cup and FA Cup trophies and also reach the final of the Champions League.

He was instrumental in the Premier League where Liverpool stretched Manchester City until the final day of the season when the latter were crowned champions after managing 93 points, one ahead of the Reds.

Despite his good show in the top-flight which saw him bag the Golden Boot with 23 goals from 35 appearances, Salah is yet to commit his future with Liverpool. The Egyptian’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023 and the Reds will be wary of losing Salah on a free transfer unless fresh terms can be agreed.

According to 42-year-old Ronaldinho, who played for Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan among other clubs, Salah must remain happy.

“An advice to Salah regarding his future? The most important thing is for him to be happy, football is a source of happiness and it must be no matter what club he plays for in the future,” Ronaldinho, who is in Egypt following an invitation by Egyptian Premier League outfit Eastern Company to attend their clash with Al Ahly, told reporters.

“He has to keep playing football in a way that makes him happy because there’s nothing better than playing football.”

Ronaldinho, who managed 145 appearances for Barcelona and scored 70 goals, also labelled Salah as one of the best players in the world.

“I wished I could play alongside Mohamed [Salah],” Ronaldinho continued. “He is one of the best players in the world, who I always like to watch.”

Article continues below

In the just-concluded season, the Egypt captain appeared in the vast majority of Liverpool matches, playing 2,762 minutes. He started in 30 of these appearances across their 38 fixtures and was used as a substitute on five occasions.

Salah was ranked first for Premier League assists this season having assisted 13 goals for his teammates.