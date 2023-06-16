'No, he did not' - Mohamed Salah's agent shoots down rumours Liverpool star met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Mohamed Salah's agent has denied that the Liverpool forward met with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Morocco.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egyptian's future at Anfield has been the subject of speculation with reports in French media claiming that the Parisians are keen to acquire his services as they look to overhaul their squad in the summer transfer market. It was suggested that after the departure of Lionel Messi, the PSG management views Salah as an ideal candidate to replace the Argentine at Parc des Princes. Hence, Al-Khelaifi met with the forward in Morocco to thrash out a deal and convince him to shift base to Paris.

However, Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, categorically denied the reports and wrote on Twitter: "No, he did not. That’s the short story."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah has been a key figure in Liverpool's attack and bagged 30 goals in the 2022-23 season despite Liverpool's underwhelming performances. However, without Champions League football next season, there have been rumours that he might seek an opportunity elsewhere where he could ply his trade in the elite European competition.

WHAT NEXT? Salah has a contract with Liverpool until 2025 and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also dismissed any reports of a potential transfer. The forward is back in action with Egypt in a friendly against South Sudan on June 18.