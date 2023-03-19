Mohamed Salah's agent DENIES Liverpool exit rumours for second time in three weeks

Mohamed Salah's agent has once again hit back at speculation that the Egypt international wants to leave Anfield in the summer.

Liverpool enduring difficult season

Salah's agent denies exit talk

Hits out at report on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? Salah's agent Ramy Abbas took to Twitter to respond to a report that the Liverpool attacker is open to leaving Anfield at the end of the summer and would like to head to La Liga. The story claimed Salah feels Liverpool are at the end of their cycle and is open to a new challenge in Spain.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Where did you get this from if not even Mohamed and I discussed this? Please tell us," he quote-tweeted to the journalist of the report.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the second time in three weeks that Abbas has denied Salah is thinking of an exit. The forward's agent has slammed previous speculation as "nonsense" after it was reported Liverpool could be open to offers for the 30-year-old. Salah signed a new contract at Liverpool last summer that runs until 2025.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? The Liverpool forward is due to link up with the Egypt squad for a double-header against Malawi in AFCON qualifying. Liverpool are back in action after the international break against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, April 1.