Mohamed Elneny lauds ‘awesome' Arsenal win over Chelsea

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny helped the Gunners outwit Maurizio Sarri's men at the Emirates Stadium

Mohamed Elneny has lauded Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League game.

After their 1-0 loss to West Ham United last time out, the Gunners bounced back to winning ways by defeating their bitter rivals the Blues with goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny.

Elneny made his second league appearance in the encounter featuring for 18 minutes after his introduction for Hector Bellerín.

And the Egypt international has taken to the social media to hail the fighting spirit of his side in the encounter.

“Well, that’s what we do; we fight. Awesome win,” Elneny wrote on Instagram.

The victory helped Arsenal maintain their fifth spot in the log with 44 points from 23 games.

Elneny will hope to be involved when the Gunners take on Manchester United in Friday’s FA Cup tie.