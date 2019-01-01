Mohamed Elneny excited after Arsenal go third

Goals from Ramsey and Lacazette helped Unai Emery’s men claim victory at the Emirates Stadium

Mohamed Elneny is excited after moved to the third spot in the Premier League log following their 2-0 win over on Monday.

Goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette handed the Gunners their 19th win of the season and saw them move upward after Hotspur lost to .

Delighted with the feat, the international who played for 23 minutes in the game has taken to the social media to urge his side to continue the momentum.

“Special three points that take us to number three, let’s keep moving forward and never settle,” Elneny tweeted.

Special 3 points that take us to #3... Let’s keep moving forward and never settle! #yagunnersya pic.twitter.com/chQj9uluJe — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) April 2, 2019

Elneny has been limited to five league appearances this season, including two starts and will hope to get involved when Arsenal visit the Goodison Park to tackle on Sunday.