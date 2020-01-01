Sumareh set to leave Police Tero after only four games

Malaysia forward Mohamadou Sumareh is set to return to Malaysia before the start of the 2021 Super League season, reported the Thai edition of Goal.

According to the report, his current club, Thai League 1's Police Tero will not extend his short-term playing contract beyond December.

He had joined Tero back in September, having left acrimoniously due to a pay dispute.

However, at Tero the 26-year old struggled to be fully fit and has not started regularly for them. He has only played four times for them for a total of 111 minutes, only once as a starter, scoring no goal.

It is yet unknown who the Gambian-born star will join when he returns to Malaysia.