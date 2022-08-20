Modric leads the way! Real Madrid cruise past Celta Vigo to maintain winning start

The reigning champions maintained their perfect start to the season

Aspas penalty cancelled out Benzema spot kick

Modric worldie restored Madrid's advantage

Vinicius Jr and Valverde wrapped up the win for Los Blancos

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the converted penalties from Karim Benzema and Iago Aspas, Real Madrid were just far too strong for Celta Vigo. Luka Modric restored his side's one-goal lead with a brilliant curled effort from 25 yards. Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde added a counter-attacking goal apiece before Eden Hazard had a late penalty saved.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having battled with Celta for much of the first half, the second half just highlighted how good Carlo Ancelotti's look again this season. Los Blancos returned to the top of La Liga for at least the evening and will be expecting to continue their 100% record when they travel to Catalonia to face Espanyol next weekend.

ALL EYES ON: Aurelien Tchouameni looked very assured in front of the Real Madrid defence. The Frenchman looks set to be the heir to the throne left vacant by Casemiro and certainly didn't look out of place. He did everything that we had come to expect of his predecessor: break up play, dribble past players and pass effectively.

THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Of the 33 goals Modric has scored for Real Madrid in La Liga, more than half (54.6%) have come from outside the penalty area.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? The key for Real Madrid going forward is to continue the strong start to the season. With the strength of Barcelona and Atletico below them, they probably can't afford to drop the same amount of points as they did last season. Repeats of performances like this one against Celta will stand them in excellent stead as they look to defend their crown.