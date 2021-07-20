MLS vs Liga MX: All-Star 2021 game squads, TV channel, stream & how many fans can attend

The stars of MLS and Liga MX are set to fight it out in the All-Star final for the first time, and here's what you need to know about it

The 25th edition of the MLS All-Star Game is set to kick-off in August after being rescheduled from July 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this time, the MLS All-Stars will face off against rival league Liga MX for the first time in history.

The MLS vs Liga MX All-Star final is set to be a mouthwatering encounter, with the star players from each league drafted in to make for a scintillating battle.

When is the MLS vs Liga MX All-Star final?

The MLS vs Liga MX final will be played on Wednesday, August 25. Kick-off time has been set at 9:30pm ET / 6:30pm PT.

How to watch MLS vs Liga MX All-Star final on TV & stream live online

U.S. TV channel U.S. streaming Fox Sports 1 Foxsports.com / FOX Sports App

The game will be broadcast live in the United States (U.S.) on Fox Sports 1 with Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App streaming.

MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Star final squad list

MLS All-Star squad

The MLS All-Star squad has not yet been announced yet, as Major League Soccer has allowed fans to pick their own XI for players in seven positions.

Voting began July 14 and ends on July 21 on the MLS website. Fan favorite Carlos Vela is expected to lead the votes.

The final roster of MLS All-Star players will consist of 26 players. Twelve players will be determined by a vote from a combination of MLS players, fans and media personalities, with each division representing a third of the vote. The next 12 players will be selected by MLS All-Star and LAFC coach Bob Bradley, with the final two players picked by MLS commissioner Don Garber.

Fans will be able to choose players based on seven positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder and forward-winger. The player who receives the most votes in each position will then be named an All-Star.

Bradley will coach the MLS All-Stars.

“This will be a special night of football in Los Angeles,” said Bradley. “It is always an honor to represent our city and our league on the international stage, and we look forward to competing against the LIGA MX All-Stars.”

Liga MX All-Star squad

The Liga MX All-Star team currently consists of 25 players, with the final roster to have 26 players.

The final player will be decided by Liga MX president Mikel Arriola.

The first 14 players were the nominees and winners of the Balon de Oro awards, chosen from the following categories: best goalkeeper, full back, defender, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, rookie and forward.

Juan Reynoso, head coach of Cruz Azul, who was chosen as Liga MX head coach of the season, selected 11 players for the squad.

Player Position Jesus Corona Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa Goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera Goalkeeper Pablo Aguilar Defender Matheus Doria Defender Victor Guzman Defender Cesar Montes Defender William Tesillo Defender Juan Escobar Defender Jesus Gallardo Defender Fernando Navarro Defender Salvador Reyes Defender Pedro Aquino Midfielder Fernando Gorriaran Midfielder Angel Mena Midfielder Luis Montes Midfielder Guido Pizarro Midfielder Luis Romo Midfielder Rubens Sambueza Midfielder Diego Valdes Midfielder Alex Cancelo Forward Andre-Pierre Gignac Forward Rogelio Funes Mori Forward Santiago Munoz Forward Jonathan Rodrguez Forward

Where is the MLS vs Liga MX All-Star final being played?

The MLS vs Liga MX final will be played at at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The ground is home to MLS side LAFC, and will soon also be the home of future NSWL side Angel City FC. It holds a capacity of 2,000.

How many fans can attend the MLS vs Liga MX All-Star final?

Full details on how many fans will be in attendance for the MLS vs Liga MX have not been confirmed, but interested supporters who wish to buy tickets can sign up for pre-sale information by subscribing on the official MLS website.

