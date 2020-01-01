‘MLS isn’t catching up with European football’ – America lacks ‘bridges’ for talent, says Wright-Phillips

The former New York Red Bulls winger believes the grassroots system in Europe means it remains some way ahead of soccer in the United States

The profile of may have been on the rise for some time, but former winger Shaun Wright-Phillips claims the top tier in America is not closing the gap on European football.

The ex- international spent two years in the United States at the end of his playing career.

Having made his name at and , Wright-Phillips took in two seasons with the Red Bulls and one at USL side Phoenix Rising.

He enjoyed experiencing life outside of his comfort zone, having joined brother Bradley in New York, but believes there are a number of issues that continue to hold MLS back.

Quizzed by FootballFanCast on whether the gap is closing on elite European divisions, Wright-Phillips said: “No. If I’m being totally honest, I don’t think it will for a while because, in Europe, we’ve got a whole grassroots system.

“But in America, they miss like four to five years of being coached and learning what it takes to be a professional footballer.

“You either play in the second tier, which they call the USL, and then from that you jump straight to the MLS. There are no bridges, you’re jumping a lot of gaps to get to the MLS without actually being fine-tuned as a footballer first.”

Wright-Phillips also believes that improvement could be made on the coaching side in America, although the success enjoyed by current Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch suggests that the talent is there.

He added on his time in the States: “It was a big change physically. American athletes are athletes!

“There wasn’t a tactical side to it, there wasn’t any slow build-up play or anything like that. It was just, you attack, I attack, and it’ll be like that for 90 minutes.

“When I signed for Red Bulls, I was under Jesse Marsch, Chris Armas, and Denis Hamlett, and they were great coaches, and I’ve worked under some good coaches.

“The philosophy they had, even in the New York humidity of 80 per cent, was literally press for 90 minutes. You literally just aggressively pressed for 90 minutes.

“Don’t get me wrong, it works. But if you’ve got a team, for example, like Man City, or what Orlando did to us, and they beat the first press, you’re wide open. So there was never a backup plan. Managers in Europe, if it doesn’t work for the first 15 minutes, would change.

“Tactically they weren’t as sharp as clubs in Europe. It’s not because they weren’t good enough to change it, they just stayed the way it was in the MLS. For example, Jesse’s gone to now and he’s doing amazingly well.”