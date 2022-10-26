MLS Cup: All winners from 1996-2021

GOAL takes a look at the history of Major League Soccer's top prize

Major League Soccer's history may not go back as far as most other leagues, but American and Canadian soccer has already seen many memorable teams provide many memorable moments with trophies on the line.

MLS Cup is the league's top trophy, even with the rise in importance of the Supporters' Shield over the years. At the end of it all, a full season comes down to just one final game: the MLS Cup final.

As of 2021, a total of 30 different clubs have played in MLS and 17 have appeared in at least one MLS Cup final. However, of those 17, 14 have lifted the trophy in the end at one point or another.

But which clubs are they? GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know.

All MLS Cup finals

Year Match MVP 1996 D.C. United 3-2 LA Galaxy Mario Etchevvery 1997 D.C. United 2-1 Colorado Rapids Jaime Moreno 1998 Chicago Fire 2-0 D.C. United Petr Nowak 1999 D.C. United 2-0 LA Galaxy Ben Olsen 2000 Kansas City Wizards 1-0 Chicago Fire Tony Meola 2001 San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 LA Galaxy Dwayne De Rosario 2002 LA Galaxy 1 -0 New England Revolution Carlos Ruiz 2003 San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 Chicago Fire Landon Donovan 2004 D.C. United 3-2 Kansas City Wizards Alecko Eskandaraian 2005 LA Galaxy 1 -0 New England Revolution Guillermo Ramirez 2006 Houston Dynamo 1 (4)-(3) 1 LA Galaxy Brian Ching 2007 Houston Dynamo 2-1 New England Revolution Dwayne De Rosario 2008 Columbus Crew 3-1 New York Red Bulls Guillermo Barros Schelotto 2009 Real Salt Lake 1 (5) - (4) 1 LA Galaxy Nick Rimando 2010 Colorado Rapids 2-1 FC Dallas Conor Casey 2011 LA Galaxy 1-0 Houston Dynamo Landon Donovan 2012 LA Galaxy 3-1 Houston Dynamo Omar Gonzalez 2013 Sporting KC 1 (7) - (6) 1 Real Salt Lake Aurelien Collin 2014 LA Galaxy 2-1 New England Revolution Robbie Keane 2015 Portland Timbers 2 -1 Columbus Crew Diego Valeri 2016 Seattle Sounders 0 (5) - (4) 0 Toronto FC Stefan Frei 2017 Toronto FC 2-0 Seattle Sounders Jozy Altidore 2018 Atlanta United 2-0 Portland Timbers Josef Martinez 2019 Seattle Sounders 3-1 Toronto FC Victor Rodriguez 2020 Columbus Crew 3-0 Seattle Sounders Lucas Zelarayan 2021 New York City FC 1 (4) - (2) 1 Portland Timbers Sean Johnson

MLS Cup wins by club