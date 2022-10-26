MLS Cup: All winners from 1996-2021

Major League Soccer's history may not go back as far as most other leagues, but American and Canadian soccer has already seen many memorable teams provide many memorable moments with trophies on the line.
MLS Cup is the league's top trophy, even with the rise in importance of the Supporters' Shield over the years. At the end of it all, a full season comes down to just one final game: the MLS Cup final.
As of 2021, a total of 30 different clubs have played in MLS and 17 have appeared in at least one MLS Cup final. However, of those 17, 14 have lifted the trophy in the end at one point or another.
But which clubs are they? GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know.
All MLS Cup finals
Year
Match
MVP
1996
D.C. United 3-2 LA Galaxy
Mario Etchevvery
1997
D.C. United 2-1 Colorado Rapids
Jaime Moreno
1998
Chicago Fire 2-0 D.C. United
Petr Nowak
1999
D.C. United 2-0 LA Galaxy
Ben Olsen
2000
Kansas City Wizards 1-0 Chicago Fire
Tony Meola
2001
San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 LA Galaxy
Dwayne De Rosario
2002
LA Galaxy 1 -0 New England Revolution
Carlos Ruiz
2003
San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 Chicago Fire
Landon Donovan
2004
D.C. United 3-2 Kansas City Wizards
Alecko Eskandaraian
2005
LA Galaxy 1 -0 New England Revolution
Guillermo Ramirez
2006
Houston Dynamo 1 (4)-(3) 1 LA Galaxy
Brian Ching
2007
Houston Dynamo 2-1 New England Revolution
Dwayne De Rosario
2008
Columbus Crew 3-1 New York Red Bulls
Guillermo Barros Schelotto
2009
Real Salt Lake 1 (5) - (4) 1 LA Galaxy
Nick Rimando
2010
Colorado Rapids 2-1 FC Dallas
Conor Casey
2011
LA Galaxy 1-0 Houston Dynamo
Landon Donovan
2012
LA Galaxy 3-1 Houston Dynamo
Omar Gonzalez
2013
Sporting KC 1 (7) - (6) 1 Real Salt Lake
Aurelien Collin
2014
LA Galaxy 2-1 New England Revolution
Robbie Keane
2015
Portland Timbers 2 -1 Columbus Crew
Diego Valeri
2016
Seattle Sounders 0 (5) - (4) 0 Toronto FC
Stefan Frei
2017
Toronto FC 2-0 Seattle Sounders
Jozy Altidore
2018
Atlanta United 2-0 Portland Timbers
Josef Martinez
2019
Seattle Sounders 3-1 Toronto FC
Victor Rodriguez
2020
Columbus Crew 3-0 Seattle Sounders
Lucas Zelarayan
2021
New York City FC 1 (4) - (2) 1 Portland Timbers
Sean Johnson
MLS Cup wins by club
Club
MLS Cups
LA Galaxy
5 (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014)
D.C. United
4 (1996, 1997, 1999, 2004)
Houston Dynamo
2 (2006, 2007)
Seattle Sounders
2 (2016, 2019)
Sporting KC
2 (2000, 2013)
Columbus Crew
2 (2008, 2020)
San Jose Earthquakes
2 (2001, 2003)
New York City FC
1 (2021)
Atlanta United
1 (2018)
Toronto FC
1 (2017)
Portland Timbers
1 (2015)
Colorado Rapids
1 (2010)
Real Salt Lake
1 (2009)
Chicago Fire
1 (1998)