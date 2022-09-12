MLS club Philadelphia Union troll Dallas Cowboys over horrible performance against Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Union were quick to take a shot at the Dallas Cowboys following a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the NFL season

Union troll Cowboys for Week 1 loss

Philadelphia Eagles win opener

Union in pursuit of MLS Supporters' Shield

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cowboys were easily handled by Tom Brady and the Bucs, who cruised to a 19-3 win. Shortly after, the Union, who have established themselves as the best attacking team in MLS, took a shot at their local NFL team's rival.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Philadelphia is home to one of the Cowboys' biggest rivals, the Eagles, who defeated the Detroit Lions in their owner. The Union, meanwhile, have had few moments worth poking fun at this season, as they sit atop the Eastern Conference with a whopping +46 goal difference, nearly double the next best in MLS.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE UNION? Having already booked a spot in the MLS Playoffs, the Union will continue their pursuit of the Supporters' Shield this weekend against Atlanta United.