Mings cancels talkSPORT interview following Kitson's comments on Sterling

The Cherries centre-back has spoken out against an argument made by the former striker while working as a pundit on the station

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings has cancelled an interview with talkSPORT following comments made by former Reading frontman Dave Kitson in relation to the current row over racism in football.

Mings was scheduled to appear on the station this week but has taken to social media to state that he will not be participating in any broadcast.

Speaking via his own personal Twitter, the 25-year-old said: “I’m meant to be doing an interview with talksport tomorrow which won’t be happening.

“I’m fed up of broadcasting channels who have a huge voice allowing this sort of sh*t to be said.

“Like someone or dislike them, there is no ‘but’ or grey area when it comes to racism.”

Replying to a message of encouragement for his actions Mings said: “Sometimes silence is just as powerful as trying to force someone to listen to you. If we all don’t do interviews with ‘them’ they will soon start to have a level of appreciation for what we bring to their sport.”

Responding to another urging him to speak out instead of adopting silence, he added: “I will absolutely voice my opinion and play my part for those who do not have as much of a reach.

“It has to be in the right way and on the right platforms though. Silence is deadly for stations and outlets who rely on viewers and listeners.”

Mings’ decision comes in the wake of alleged racial abuse by a Chelsea fan towards Raheem Sterling on Saturday, and Kitson’s controversial comments suggesting that certain players bring abuse on themselves.

Speaking on talkSPORT he said: “You cannot condone this racism in any way, shape, or form. It’s disgusting.

“I do believe that players make themselves a target.

“Why Raheem Sterling? There are other black players on the pitch every single week.

“I just think that we have a duty of care to ourselves as footballers to be a little bit careful with social media and the way we portray ourselves.”

Referring to Sterling’s social media presence, he said: “You sow a seed amongst people who are not racists not to like a particular person because they don’t want to see that in their faces every day.”