'How the guy is not prepared is mind-boggling' - Keane criticises Man Utd goal hero Cavani after bizarre half-time delay

The Uruguay striker was pivotal in his side's 3-2 win on Sunday, but the former Red Devils midfielder had one complaint to make about him

Edinson Cavani may have been the hero for against on Sunday, but Roy Keane was perplexed by the striker's delay in getting ready to come on in the 3-2 victory.

The 33-year-old striker was called on to replace Mason Greenwood at half-time with the Red Devils trailing 2-0 at St Mary's. He went on to orchestrate a tremendous comeback for the visitors, first setting Bruno Fernandes up to pull a goal back before firing in two of his own as they sealed the three points deep into stoppage time.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the Uruguay international for his "great impact" on the game, while team-mate Harry Maguire says he is the best striker he has faced in training - but while the praise floods in for Cavani, former midfielder Keane was not impressed by his tardiness.

More teams

Although Solskjaer made the substitution during the break, the former star did not come on until a minute after the game resumed because he had to change his boots.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"He was slow getting onto the pitch, with them boots," Keane said on Sky Sports . "Just as well he did score because how the guy is not prepared and ready to go on is mind-boggling. Obviously he didn’t need the boots in the end, he scored with two headers.

"He had a great contribution when he came on, with that quality, hunger and desire."

Former United captain Keane says the attacker has shown that he still has the quality to impress in the Premier League, having now scored three goals from five substitute appearances.

Article continues below

"It was always a gamble when he came to the club," he added. "People were doubting why he came to the club, did he have the hunger and desire?

"We’ve seen clips of him in some other games and we thought: ‘Has he still got it?’, but we’ve seen proof of it today, he could turn out to be a huge signing for United. It’s worked out well today."

United's next game is against Cavani's former team, as they take on PSG in the in Wednesday.