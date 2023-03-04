Phil Foden has paid an emotional tribute to a 6-year-old Manchester City fan who died of an unexpected illness.

Milly-Rose Stirrup died last month after being rushed to hospital with a sudden illness. The club and their fans paid a touching tribute to her on Saturday during City's first home game since her death.

With her image on the screen, the crowd rose to its feet in the sixth minute of their match against Newcastle United for a moving minute's applause.

More was to come minutes later when Foden – Milly-Rose's favourite player – opened the scoring dedicating the goal to her by kissing his hands and pointing to the sky.

After the game, Foden took to Twitter posting a message in memory of the girl who was a regular at the Etihad along with her mum and dad.

"That one was for you Milly-Rose," he wrote.

Milly-Rose's parents had previously told the Manchester Evening News what it would mean for her to be remembered at the Etihad.

"It would be massive to see her on the screen and for everyone to clap for her," they said. "We are huge City fans and she was in love with Phil Foden."