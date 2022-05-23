'Miles off it!' - Grealish roasts Bernardo Silva at Man City trophy parade after Premier League title triumph

Jack Grealish roasted Manchester City team-mate Bernardo Silva during Monday's Premier League title parade, joking that the Portuguese midfielder's best contribution to the final game of the season against Aston Villa was leaving the pitch.

Manchester City needed to win that fixture to claim their domestic silverware, but when Bernardo Silva exited, they trailed 1-0.

After going behind by two goals, Pep Guardiola's side battled back to win 3-2 with Ilkay Gundogan, the man who replaced Bernardo Silva, scoring twice.

What did Grealish say?

"Do you know what?" Grealish said on camera during a live stream of festivities. "I said earlier on the coach, it's been brilliant to win my first title.

"I want to thank everyone, but the main person I want to thank is Bernardo Silva for coming off in the [68th] minute, because he was miles off it yesterday!"

Team-mates Kyle Walker and John Stones laughed next to Grealish during his remarks.

Grealish's first season at Man City

The attacker's humorous comments came despite not featuring at all against former club Aston Villa in the title decider.

It was a rocky debut term for Grealish, as he managed just 10 goal involvements in 39 appearances across all competitions, but he nonetheless emerged as a leading jokester in the dressing room.

From not knowing the word "encyclopedia" to winding up Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Grealish made headlines throughout the campaign.

He's admitted the adjustment to Manchester City was difficult at times, but he hopes he can increase his on-field production moving forward.

"It’s been a lot more difficult than I thought it would be in terms of on the pitch and off the pitch, moving to a new city and so on," he said in March.

"It’s been different, but I knew that it was going to be like that. I knew that it was going to be me stepping out of my comfort zone, but I’ve enjoyed it. I think that’s what life’s all about - experiencing different things - and I’ve certainly done that."

