WATCH: ‘Class is in session!’ - Milan stars Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic post incredible Harry Potter-themed hype video with USMNT teammate and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie

The USMNT trio posted an incredible hype video around the Wizarding World of Harry Potter before Juventus and Milan face off in Serie A Sunday.

Musah posts Harry Potter-themed hype video

Features Pulisic and McKennie

Juventus vs Milan on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old Ghanaian-American midfielder for Milan posted the clip to social media, ahead of the highly-anticipated clash between his Milan and teammate McKennie's Juventus in Serie A this weekend.

The hype video pays homage to the Harry Potter franchise, featuring voice-over clips from all three USMNT stars' performances of late highlighting big moments on the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will be the first time that Pulisic and Musah will face off against McKennie this campaign, and the match is being hyped an extraordinary amount. Milan, second in Serie A, host third place Juventus in one of the most anticipated matches of the Fall calendar.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT TRIO? Milan's Pulisic and Musah face off against Juve's McKennie Sunday in the ever-famous Derby d'Italia.