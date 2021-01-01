Milan sign goalkeeper Maignan from Lille as they move quickly to replace Donnarumma

The Serie A giants have recruited a new No 1 from the Ligue 1 champions, having seen their previous first-choice stopper leave on a free transfer

AC Milan have moved quickly to replace the departed Gianluigi Donnarumma, signing goalkeeper Mike Maignan from new Ligue 1 champions Lille.

French keeper Maignan, who helped Lille dethrone PSG as champions of France, will move to San Siro this summer and serve as Milan's new No 1.

He arrives after it was confirmed yesterday that Donnarumma will not sign a new contract with Milan, the Italian stopper instead departing on a free transfer.

