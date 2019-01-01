Mikel missing, Iheanacho dropped for Nigeria's matches vs. Seychelles, Egypt

Despite having a swell time at Middlesbrough, the Super Eagles captain does not return for March games and his Leicester counterpart has been dropped

captain John Obi Mikel has not been recalled for Seychelles and games, with striker Kelechi Iheanacho dropped from the squad to persecute the fixtures.

On Monday, a 23-man list for the final 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying game against Seychelles and friendly on March 22 and 26 respectively was released.

Despite his resurgence in the English Championship with , Mikel has not made the list, his last involvement with the national team dating back to the 2018 World Cup in .

Alongside the underperforming Iheanacho, Villareal youngster Samuel Chukwueze, Brian Idowu, Olamilekan Adeleye, Isaac Success and Chidozie Awaziem were dropped from the team while striker Paul Onuachu - a regular performer in with FC Midtjylland - has earned a maiden call-up and will be expected to provide competition for returning Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria U20 vice-captain Valentine Ozornwafor has also been handed a first senior invite. Leicester midfielder Wilfried Ndidi makes a return to the side after he was suspended for the decisive game, taking Mikel Agu's spot.

Bursaspor utility player Shehu Abdullahi, who scored his first goal of the season at the weekend, returned after injury ruled him out of the last engagements.

Also back in the national team fold is first-choice goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, with Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa completing the shot-stopping trio.

Nigeria have already qualified for the 2019 Afcon scheduled for Egypt in June after finishing and start preparation with a clash against the Pharaohs four days after they take on minnows Seychelles.

The list in full:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong, Loen Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, Valentine Ozornwafor

Midfielders: John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Semi Ajayi

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu, Henry Onyekuru, Samuel Kalu