Mikel and Chukwueze lead early arrivals in Super Eagles camp ahead of Afcon

The Super Eagles camp opened in Asaba on Sunday as the country begins preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) later this month

Captain John Obi Mikel, Samuel Chukwueze and 16 other players have arrived in 's training camp for the 2019 Afcon.

The Super Eagles are set to make their 18th appearance in the continental tournament with the aim of winning a fourth title.

Before travelling to where they will take on Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea in Group B, the three-time African champions have lined up two friendly matches.

Gernot Rohr's side play against Afcon-bound Zimbabwe on June 8 before wrapping up their preparation with a game against on June 16.

Players in camp:

John Obi Mikel, Leon Balogun, Jamiliu Collins, Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu, Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina, Samuel Chukwueze, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Henry Onyekuru, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho and Francis Uzoho.