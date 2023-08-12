Mikel Arteta provides injury update as new signing Jurrien Timber goes off early in Arsenal debut

Mikel Arteta has explained why Jurrien Timber was taken off early during his debut for Arsenal in the 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Timber picked up an injury

The Dutch RB was replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arteta says the injury will be assessed

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal defender Timber was subbed out of the Premier League opener on Saturday after picking up an injury in the 50th minute.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The officials, the doctors, they looked at him and they were happy to continue, him as well, but straight away in the second half the first action he made a movement and it was a bit funny so we took him straight out and now we have to assess him to see what he has," Arteta said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Timber made his Premier League debut Saturday after a move from Dutch giants Ajax over the summer. It will be a blow for the Gunners if the Netherlands international is ruled out for longer than expected.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL AND JURRIEN TIMBER?: The Dutch defender will be assessed by the medical team this coming week to determine the severity of his injury.