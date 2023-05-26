Mikel Arteta excited by Arsenal's 'really promising' transfer window plan

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have a "really promising plan" in place to attack the summer transfer window.

Big changes are expected at Arsenal this summer

Rice, Mount and Gundogan are all targets

Several players are tipped to leave

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are expected to make some big moves ahead of the 2023/24 season, with West Ham captain Declan Rice one of the club’s priority targets as they look to close the gap on Manchester City and build a squad capable of competing in the Champions League.

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is another player Arsenal could go for, while talks have taken place over potential moves for Mason Mount and Ilkay Gundogan, despite strong rival interest from elsewhere.

WHAT THEY SAID: It’s a huge summer for Arsenal as the look to build on the big steps they have taken this season and Arteta knows they can’t afford to make mistakes. The Spaniard told reporters on Friday: “We have to nail everything that we do and we have to seek excellence in everything that we touch and participate in, to have a big impact at the club.

“In order to do that, we have a really promising plan. We may have to reflect a little bit, take a step back, make sure this is the right one and go again with more determination and hunger in the tummies to do even better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are going to face one stiff competition for player in the market, with the likes of Rice and Mount wanted by almost every top Premier League club this summer.

When asked what Arsenal can do to see off rival interest in their targets, Arteta added: “[By] explaining who we are, how we do things, what we want from them, how we think they are going to fit in in our culture, in our club, and then trying to do the right thing as a club.

“Buying the right profile for the right amount of money that is going to fit what we are going to do, and in the end players and staff are going to make our car faster and more reliable to have a great season.”

WHAT NEXT? Arenal finish their Premier League campaign with a home game against Wolves on Sunday.