Mikel Arteta calls dramatic Arsenal comeback vs Bournemouth 'the loudest and the most emotional moment that we have lived together'

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal's dramatic late winner against Bournemouth on Saturday was the "most emotional" experience he has shared with his team.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal came from two goals down to win 3-2 in dramatic fashion thanks to a 97th minute goal from Reiss Nelson. The winger's last-minute strike restored Arsenal's five-point lead at the top of the Premier League and sparked jubilant celebrations among the Arsenal players and coaching staff.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's probably the loudest and the most emotional moment that we have lived together," Arteta said after the game. "The journey that we've been on together and how the supporters and the players are gliding together. Adding into that moment, it's really special."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners conceded just nine seconds into the game in a horrible start to the match before going further behind early in the second half. Goals from Thomas Partey and Ben White pulled them level before Nelson lashed home the winner to make it four straight wins in the Premier League.

"Winning four games in the Premier League is very difficult and we have done three in a week, which is even harder," Arteta added. "We have done it in various ways and that should generate more belief. Today a lot of things went against the team."

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal have scored three 90th-minute winners this season, which is more than any other side in the Premier League this season. It’s the joint-most 90th-minute winners they have scored in a single season in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arteta's men turn their attention to continental duty as they take on Sporting CP in the Europa League.