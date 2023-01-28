'Mamma mia!' - Roma send message to Kim Kardashian after she's spotted wearing retro shirt

Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing a classic Roma shirt in Los Angeles on Saturday, and the Serie A club took notice.

Kim Kardashian spotted in classic Roma shirt

Not the first time she's worn a retro football kit

Roma clearly impressed with her choice

WHAT HAPPENED? Kardashian, one of the most recognisable celebrities in the world, was pictured donning a classic Roma kit from the 1997-98 season while running some errands in LA. Her outfit of choice certainly went down well with the Serie A club's Twitter admin!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not the first time Kardashian has been pictured in a retro football shirt, as she posted a series of photos in a rare PSG kit on her Instagram in 2022.

WHAT'S NEXT? She's done Ligue 1 and Serie A, so maybe a classic Arsenal kit is next?!

