Mexico star Ochoa wants Standard exit as he seeks new challenges

The El Tri No.1 has enjoyed two strong seasons with the Belgian club but wants to test himself at a higher level

goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has announced he desires a move away from Standard Liege this summer, seeking a higher level of competition.

The 33-year-old Ochoa has spent the last two seasons with the Belgian first division club, starting 77 league games over that span.

This season has seen the Mexico international earn nine clean sheets for Standard to the top-flight, good for a tie for fourth in the league, as the club heads into the final matchday of the season looking to secure third place ahead of Antwerp.

However, Ochoa has declared his desire to move on from the club and believes his exit will happen this summer.

"I think the last game of the season will also be my last game for Standard,” Ochoa told reporters. “I have already talked to the club and some things still need to be arranged, but I think this is the time to leave.”

Ochoa explained that it will be a bittersweet exit, but he wishes to test himself at a higher level.

"I am sad because I love this club,” Ochoa added. “The supporters are great and I gave everything here for two years. But as a professional football player you are always looking for new challenges at a higher level."

The goalkeeper enjoyed European continental competition for the first time while a member of Standard, after helping them to a second place finish in last year’s First Division Championship round.

He started two games this season in qualifying, with Standard losing out to eventual semi-finalists .

Sent to the , Ochoa started all six group stage games but the club finished two points behind and Krasnodar, missing out on the knockout rounds.

Ochoa started his career in Liga MX, spending most of his time with America, making 219 appearances with the club.

After winning two trophies with the Mexican club, he would move on to Ajaccio in June 2011, and spent three seasons as the Corsican side’s No.1.

Starring at the 2014 World Cup for El Tri, Ochoa moved on to Malaga but did not start a Liga game for the club in his first season there. He made 11 starts in his second campaign, but moved on to Granada on loan for the following season.

After one year as Granada’s starter, he moved on to Standard.

Ochoa may be the No.1 for Mexico at the Gold Cup this summer, and will be looking to build on his 100 caps for El Tri.