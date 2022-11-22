The real GOAT?! Mexico put Guillermo Ochoa into Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi advert after penalty save vs Poland

Mexico tweeted a photo of Guillermo Ochoa inserted within Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's now-infamous ad after his heroics against Poland.

Mexico drew 0-0 with Poland

Ochoa denied Lewandowski from the spot

Mexico put him alongside legends

WHAT HAPPENED? Ochoa earned his side a point after denying Robert Lewandowski from 12 yards, with Mexico and Poland playing out a 0-0 draw in their Group C opener. El Tri then uploaded a picture of the veteran goalkeeper behind Ronaldo and Messi playing chess in the advert for Louis Vuitton released last week, implying that the Mexican shot-stopper is, in fact, the real GOAT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ochoa's stop not only earned Mexico a point, but denied Robert Lewandowski his first World Cup goal at the fourth time of asking. With honours even in Doha's Stadium 974, both Mexico and Poland make up the middle order of Group B, following Saudi Arabia's memorable victory over Argentina earlier on Tuesday.

WHAT NEXT FOR OCHOA? The 37-year-old will feature between the sticks when Mexico take on Argentina on Saturday, in what will be a must-win match for the Albiceleste.