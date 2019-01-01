Mexico announces final Gold Cup roster with Alvarez's status in doubt, Gudino, Fabian cut

If the Club America player is fit, he'll be on Martino's final 23-man squad. If not, LA Galaxy attacker Uriel Antuna will make the list

manager Tata Martino announced his 23-man roster for this summer's Gold Cup after a 3-1 win over on Wednesday, with midfielder Edson Alvarez's status the main source of drama.

The Club America player left the friendly in the 31st minute, grabbing at the same knee that kept him from playing in the Liguilla with Las .

Martino named only 29 players on his provisional roster, so his options to replace Alvarez are limited if the 21-year-old isn't fit.

“Edson’s situation is we need to evaluate him a bit more," Martino said at a news conference after the contest. "Clearly, if Edson is there, Uriel isn’t. If Edson isn’t there, Uriel is added to the list."

Martino's hands already were tied. winger Hirving Lozano suffered a knee injury and returned to the Netherlandes after being evaluated in Mexico City. Monterrey fullback Miguel Layun had a renal issue and underwent surgery this week. He too was ruled out of the Gold Cup before preparations started.

Midfielders Marco Fabian and Ivan Rodriguez made it to Atlanta, but each suffered ankle injuries. They also were trimmed from the list.

Carrying four goalkeepers, Martino elected to keep an experienced group with Guillermo Ochoa joined by Santos Laguna's Jonathan Orozco and Hugo Gonzalez. Chivas goalkeeper Raul Gudino, who is 23, was cut from the squad as well.

Mexico begins Gold Cup play against Cuba on June 15 before taking on Canada on June 19 and closing out group play against Martinique on June 23. The top two teams advance out of the group and will take part in a June 29 quarterfinal in Houston.

Mexico Gold Cup roster:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Hugo Gonzalez (Necaxa), Jonathan Orozco (Santos Laguna)

Defenders: Edson Alvarez (America), Nestor Araujo (Celta), Carlos Salcedo (Tigres), Hector Moreno ( ), Diego Reyes ( ), Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez (Tigres), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Jorge Sanchez (America), Fernando Navarro (Leon)

Midfielders: Andres Guardado ( ), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Carlos Gonzalez (Monterrey), Jonathan dos Santos ( ), Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Luis Montes (Leon), Orbelin Pineda (Cruz Azul)

Forwards: Raul Jimenez ( ), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Alexis Vega (Chivas)