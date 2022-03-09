Mexico's 2026 World Cup hosting rights were at "risk" due to the fan violence that took place during the clash between Queretaro and Atlas, according to Liga MX president Mikel Arriola.

Saturday's Liga MX encounter at La Corregidora stadium had to be abandoned after 63 minutes due to riots that began in the stands before spilling over onto the pitch and into the players' tunnel.

It has been reported that at least 26 people were left with injuries and police made 14 arrests, while all remaining matchday nine fixtures were cancelled amid the fallout from the incident.

How have Queretaro been punished?

Liga MX and Mexican football federation (FMF) announced a number of punishments for Queretaro on Tuesday for their failure to prevent the violent scenes that occurred at La Corregidora stadium.

The club will play the remainder of their home matches this season behind closed doors, and forfeited the game against Atlas with a 3-0 defeat.

Queretaro have also been hit with a £54,000 fine and their organised fan groups are banned from attending home games for the next three years, with a 12-month suspension for away matches also issued.

Mexico nearly lost World Cup rights

Liga MX president Arriola claims that Mexico's right to co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and the United States was initially thrown into doubt by the ugly scenes at La Corregidora.

"It [the involvement in the 2026 World Cup hosting] was at risk if Mexico didn't resolve and didn't show a capacity of resolving our own industry's problems," Arriola told ESPN.

"Because if not, they (CONCACAF, FIFA) would have imposed the solutions on us. Yes, it (Mexico's World Cup involvement) was at risk, but I think after [Tuesday's] assembly and having informed FIFA of our decisions, I believe we can continue very forcefully going forward".

Meanwhile, FMF president Yon de Luisa has been in direct contact with FIFA president Gianni Infantino about how best to move forward.

Article continues below

"He (Infantino) was very concerned about the events that went around the world," De Luisa said. "At all times he showed us his personal and institutional support so that we took the necessary measures that are needed.

"I think it is very clear to me that what was decided is perfectly aligned with what he requested of us."

Further reading