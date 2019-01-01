Mexicans Abroad: Raul Jimenez draws close to milestone with Wolves goal

The forward celebrated a century of goals - and with such a strong start in the Premier League he might as well have some fun

Hopefully Raul Jimenez enjoyed the celebration.

The forward scored against this weekend and posted a photo with new boots celebrating 100 goals. The problem? It was his 66th league goal, added to 11 in domestic cups, six between Concacaf and UEFA Champions League and 16 with the national team. That makes 99.

Jimenez no doubt will be set to celebrate once again, though, once he's actually hit the century mark. The 18th-minute goal against Cardiff was his 11th of the season for the 27-year-old, good enough to tie him for 10th in the league.

It's been a remarkable campaign for Jimenez, who already has played double the minutes with Wolves this year than any of his previous seasons since leaving Club America. He'll enter the March international break in good form.

💯⚽️ 🔝 y vamos por mas! pic.twitter.com/5b2BLyJek2 — Raúl Jiménez (@Raul_Jimenez9) March 2, 2019

His El Tri teammate Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez isn't finding as much success in the Premier League this year. Chicharito did start in 's 2-0 win over Newcastle this weekend but didn't score and came off in the 70th minute.

Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez had a disappointing week. After being bounced from the by during the week, continued its hot streak at Betis' expense with a 2-1 win. Guardado played the majority of the cup match and all 90 minutes of the league game while Lainez watched both from the bench.

Hector Moreno also stayed on the bench in . The center back's last appearance for came back on Jan. 20. Fellow center back Nestor Araujo continues to rack up the minutes, but the Santos Laguna product isn't necessarily enjoying life with Celta. A 1-0 loss to kept the Celticos just two points above the relegation zone. It also was the last straw for manager Miguel Cardoso, who was replaced by Fran Escriba.

Article continues below

In , Antonio "Pollo" Briseno made his 50th appearance for Feirense but his team lost 4-0 to Belenenses and remains 10 points from safety.

At the other end of the table, Hector Herrera and Jesus Corona couldn't help to a rivalry win over . Herrera played 90 minutes in the 2-1 loss, Corona 61.

And returned to winning ways in the with Hirving Lozano starting and played 87 minutes in a 2-0 win over Excelsior. Erick Gutierrez was on the bench but didn't see time.