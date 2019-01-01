Mexicans Abroad: Chicharito, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano score as El Tri attackers have banner weekend

The Wolves forward continued his hot streak but this week had company with his compatriots in England and the Netherlands also getting goals

Only an international break can stop Raul Jimenez from scoring more goals with .

The El Tri forward scored this weekend in a 2-1 victory over . He's now found the back of the net in his last three matches and has scored in four of the last five.

This week, however, he had company.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez came on for as a halftime substitute in the Hammers' contest with and scored twice to help lift his side to a 4-3 victory. Chicharito now has seven Premier League goals this tournament and also enters the international break in good form.

So too does Hirving Lozano, who was in a rut (by his standards) but scored the 86th-minute decider in 's 1-0 win over VVV Venlo. It's his second goal in three matches. Erick Gutierrez was on the bench but didn't enter the match.

It wasn't all good news for international players in Europe this week, but even in the bad news, there were brights spots to be found.

Diego Lainez made his first appearance in more than a month, getting in for 20 minutes against as Lionel Messi put on a masterclass and led the Blaugrana to a 4-1 win over . Lainez assisted Betis' lone goal, while Andres Guardado put in his typical 90-minute shift in midfield.

Nestor Araujo couldn't help his team against one of 's biggest clubs, either. Celta de Vigo fell 2-0 to with the ex-Santos Laguna center back playing the complete match as he's now done 24 times this tournament.

Hector Moreno dropped back to the bench as drew 1-1 with . Diego Reyes started for but made way at the half as topped Los Pepineros, 2-0.​

Article continues below

It's the business end of the season in . Guillermo Ochoa and Standard Liege are into the Championship Playoffs, fighting for the title and a place. The head-to-head matchups start after the international break, but helped its cause with a win this weekend. Ochoa conceded a hat-trick to Stefan Milosevic, but Standard answered with four straight goals to beat Waasland-Beveren.

Jesus "Tecatito" Corona had an assist as he played on the wing and helped to a 3-0 win over Maritimo. Hector Herrera started but made way in the second half. Corona now heads to the U.S. to join up with the national team, while Herrera is staying in to resolve paperwork and get his European passport.

There was even good news for Antonio Briseno. While Feirense remains in the relegation zone, the center back put in a goal just before halftime to open the scoring against Tondela. Tondela found a late equalizer, but the 1-1 draw snapped a seven-match losing streak.