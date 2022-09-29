Mexican football is peculiar, says under-fire national team coach Martino

Mexico coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino hit out at structural issues in the domestic game, saying there is a lack of support for the national team.

WHAT HAPPENED? Martino has been criticised for his team's disappointing performances of late and the pressure has increased after they lost 3-2 to Colombia after going two goals ahead in their friendly on Tuesday. But he hit back at those questioning him as he believes the Mexican football system hinders his side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[Football in] Mexico is peculiar. Mexico has investment and at the moment it has money," he said at a press conference. "So how do we make a better national team? I recently heard, I don't know if it was a [Liga MX club] director, I don't remember, they said that the league did not have to [cater to] the national team."

Martino also believes more Liga MX players should move abroad, adding: "Players don't leave because teams won't let them, they don't leave because their wages are exorbitant. It's a shame we don't seek to fix things from this other side and that everything is on the manager or the players. That's not the debate that Mexico needs to improve in a football sense."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mexico have won just two of their last five matches, losing to Colombia and Paraguay in that time. They have friendlies against Iraq and Sweden scheduled before the World Cup begins in November.

WHAT NEXT FOR MEXICO? El Tri are next in action on November 9 when they take on Iraq in a friendly, then face Sweden a week later in their final showdown before the World Cup.