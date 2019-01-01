Meunier reiterates transfer stance as rumours of swapping PSG for Arsenal or Man Utd rumble on

The Belgium international defender is not shutting the door on a summer move, but maintains that his intention is to remain with the French champions

Thomas Meunier has reiterated that it is his intention to remain at this summer, not secure a move to or .

The international has been heavily linked with a transfer amid fierce competition for places in the French capital.

He is also approaching the final year of his current contract.

Emirates Stadium has been mooted as a potential landing spot for the 27-year-old, with Arsenal having parted with the experience of Stephan Lichtsteiner at right-back.

Meunier would help to fill that void, but he insists no thought has been given to a switch to North London at this stage.

He told RTBF when quizzed on the latest rumours: “I will repeat myself again: my ambition is to stay in Paris.

“If they want me, that will be even better - we will be hand in hand. If they do not want me, then we will find a solution.”

United have also been linked with an approach for Meunier, although Crystal Palace youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka is their top target at present.

The door has previously been left ajar for interested parties to make a move.

Meunier recently told Le Parisien: “There have been phone calls since January with interested clubs. There are a dozen clubs, all of which are in the top five of their leagues.”

If no move is made in 2019, then it could be that Meunier leaves PSG as a free agent next summer.

“It's something that could suit me,” he has said.

“I don't think the club would make a lot of money from me, actually. I have a market value, but I'm a defender, I play one game out of three and I'm turning 28.

“It's not like Adrien [Rabiot], who is worth €50 million .”

Meunier added on his current standing at Parc des Princes, with over 100 appearances taken in across the last three seasons: “I told the leaders that I was ready to stay, that I would like it a lot.

“They didn't tell me, 'We absolutely want to sell you'. They know that at some point they will need me.

“If the club tells me, 'Listen, we want to sell you, we need money, there's financial fair play', and I will not play next year, then we will find a solution to satisfy both sides, of course.”