'Metz are trying to keep me' - Chelsea loanee Angban hopeful of France stay

The 22-year-old featured 27 times across a title-winning campaign and wishes to remain where he is for the time being

loanee Victorien Angban has admitted that he wishes to stay on at newly-promoted side Metz as the clubs seek an agreement over a permanent transfer for the midfielder.

Angban, who has been with Chelsea since 2015, has taken in a succession of loan moves since signing with the Stamford Bridge, spending time in with Waasland-Beveren and Sint-Truidense as well as in with Granada.

His latest outing away from London saw him join up with Metz, with whom he won promotion to the French top flight after finishing Ligue 2 as Champions and took in the most appearances across a full season to date.

As such, the 22-year-old is understandably keen to continue at the Stade Saint-Symphorien, with Frederic Antonetti's side holding the option to buy the player for a sum of around €6 million (£5.2m/$6.7m).

Goal understands Metz are attempting to bring down that €6m for the purchase option.

“I feel good here on a personal level,” Angban told Goal. “I hope everything will be fine. Currently I'm still waiting to hear from Metz and their option [to make my move permanent]. The higher-ups at the club are in talks with Chelsea to try and keep me.

“If both parties agree, I would like to stay. I want to play in Ligue 1 with Metz. Chelsea followed me with regularity, they called me a lot, but the chiefs at Metz want me absolutely. I hope that they will come to an agreement.”

Some mid-season hiccups saw Metz's title charge waiver for a while, but a strong finish culminating in a 1-0 victory over second-placed Brest on the final matchday brought an end to a hugely successful season for the outfit from Lorraine.

And while some of Chelsea's large army of loanees have been farmed out to more prestigious leagues, Angban feels that he is best placed to stay where he is to continue his development.

“It went well even though it was difficult for me at first,” he said. “With the group we have, everything is in place to make my job easier. I played in Belgium, Spain... and the French Ligue 2 has a really good level.

“It's both tactical and physical. I liked it.”