Ozil still an Arsenal leader despite coat incident, says Lacazette

The Gunners striker is backing his team-mate despite an unseemly moment in the match against Everton at the weekend

Mesut Ozil is still a leader for despite throwing his coat in frustration during the team’s Premier League loss at , says Alexandre Lacazette.

Although enjoying an improved run of form of late, Ozil struggled to make an impact in Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park and was substituted by Unai Emery.

Ozil later hurled his coat in the direction of Emery and counterpart Marco Silva from his seat in the dugout as staff from both teams clashed on the touchline, with the player's actions drawing criticism.

The former international is one of Arsenal's captains and Lacazette feels that status should not be affected by the incident at the weekend.

"He's still a leader, even if he knows he doesn’t have to do this," Lacazette told reporters ahead of Thursday's quarter-final first leg against .

"When you are upset for some reason, sometimes you do things you don't have to do. That's something for him but today everything is fine."

Arsenal head coach Emery indicated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be passed fit to face Napoli after recovering from illness.

"Yeah, Auba is a good player," Lacazette said of his fellow forward. "We play well together but I like to play with all of my team-mates, not only with Auba or any individual players.

"If we score a lot of goals, it's because our team-mates put us in these positions and give us good balls to score.

"If they give us these good balls to score, then I'm okay."

Ahead of Napoli's visit, Arsenal have won seven home games in a row in all competitions.

But they continue to struggle for consistency away from Emirates Stadium, winning only twice on the road since November, with those victories coming at in the league and League One side Blackpool in the .

"First at home we have the fans, so of course we feel more confident," Lacazette said. "Sometimes we want to do something but some days it's not as we want, you can't play as you want. That's it.

"I wouldn't say I am their favourite player but I have noticed that the fans like me. I am grateful for that. And it makes me want to give my best for them and my team-mates."