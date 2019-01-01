Ozil and Kolasinac's 'minds not 100 per cent' to play pre-season friendly after attack - Emery

An apparent carjacking attempt left the two players shaken and their manager said they were better off spending time recovering with their families

Unai Emery revealed that Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac missed 's 2-1 defeat to because their minds were "not 100 per cent there" following their involvement in an apparent carjacking attempt.

Footage of the incident showed Kolasinac confronting and scaring off two masked attackers who had approached a vehicle driven by Ozil just days before the clash with Lyon at the Emirates Stadium.

While the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette started in a strong Arsenal line-up on Sunday, Emery left Ozil and Kolasinac out of his squad.

Neither player was injured during the incident, but the Spanish manager thought time with their families was more valuable than playing in the game.

“Every player is very important in the team, but also each moment and some circumstances give us a decision between the players and us,” Emery told reporters.

"It's not a good moment to play because their mind is not now 100 per cent.

“It’s a very personal circumstance and the most important thing now is that they can feel good, they can feel safe, they can feel with their family.”

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the incident in London, which both players referred to in social media posts to reassure fans.

Kolasinac posted a photo of himself with the caption, "Think we're fine", while Ozil said he and his family were "doing well again" as he thanked supporters for their well wishes. Ozil’s wife was in the car during the alleged attack.

After Aubameyang scored in the Emirates Cup loss to Lyon, Emery said Ozil and Kolasinac would be back in action soon.

He also said the decision to omit the pair came on the day of the game as both players reported in the morning, but were unready to play.

Article continues below

“They came this morning but I spoke to them and decided it was best to continue resting with their families and wait for a few days to hopefully come and start normally with the team," he added.

“We are going to see each day. Tomorrow we are going to check again how they are. This morning they came here but weren’t ready to play the match.”

Arsenal kick off their Premier League campaign on August 11 away to Newcastle.