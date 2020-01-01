Messi's interview has hastened push for Barcelona reform - Farre

The Argentine star's recent comments to Goal have had a ripple effect at Camp Nou

presidential candidate Jordi Farre admits Lionel Messi's recent interview has helped increase momentum for a vote of no confidence against the club's current board.

In an exclusive chat with Goal, Messi revealed he would remain at Camp Nou this season but hit out at Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu for breaking his word about letting him leave at the end of last season.

Those comments have only heaped more pressure on Bartomeu, with Farre pushing for a vote of no confidence within the club which would allow for a presidential election to be held by the end of this year.

More teams

With Barcelona also currently struggling financially, Farre is adamant change is needed soon and admits Messi's recent comments have helped hasten his cause.

"Messi said there is no project and the board lied to him, all 'socios' should sign the motion of censure," Farre told Goal.

"The signature collection got hurried after Messi's quotes to Goal, the rhythm got doubled after it, maybe he should have used another strategy but the important thing is he is staying and I still think it is possible to convince him to sign another renewal.

"The financial situation [at Barcelona] is very dangerous because there's a €800 million debt and a lot payment obligations. Griezmann has been paid thanks to a private fund and FCB won't begin to give back the money until 2021, for example.

"The new Camp Nou project must be stopped in a context of financial crisis and still nobody knows when fans are allowed to be back at the stadium anyway.

"We hope to have all signatures for the motion of censure by September 17. If we do, there will be a referendum in 30 days and if the result is against Bartomeu, the election should take part around December 5, 2020."

were the club most strongly linked with a move for Messi but Farre declared he's not worried about the prospect of competing with the club financially moving forward.

"I am not afraid of clubs like Man City thanks to FFP (Financial Fair Play), FCB's budget is still the highest one in the football world and these clubs won't be able to have the same incomes as FCB," he said.