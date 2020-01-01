Messi tipped to sign two-year contract at Barcelona as Rivaldo backs Fati to be Argentine’s heir

The Blaugrana legend believes a want-away superstar can be convinced to stay put and help mould the development of an exciting teenage talent

Lionel Messi could complete his U-turn at by signing a new two-year contract with the club, claims Rivaldo.

The disgruntled Argentine aired a desire to leave Camp Nou on the back of a disappointing end to the 2019-20 campaign.

His route to the exits was eventually blocked, leading the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to reveal to Goal that he will be honouring the final 12 months of his current deal.

There is still every chance that he will seek out a new challenge in 2021, with suitors able to speak with him from January.

Rivaldo, though, believes that Messi can be talked into staying put, even with his fresh outburst in the wake of Luis Suarez’s departure for Atletico Madrid taken into account.

The Blaugrana legend told Betfair: “After Suarez and Arturo Vidal's departure from Barca, it's understandable that the press is convinced Lionel Messi will leave at the end of the season. But I still think that a lot could happen to prevent his exit.

“He'll make new friends in the locker room and we cannot forget that there will be election in 2021 that could change the current situation.

“We don't know how things have evolved between Messi and the current president, so let's wait and hope that he changes his mind and ends up extending his contract for two more seasons.”

While Messi could soon form part of Barcelona’s past, Rivaldo is convinced that Ansu Fati has a big role to play in their future.

The Liga giants have tied the 17-year-old to fresh terms, while adding him to their first-team squad, and believe that he boasts the potential to follow in the footsteps of a legend.

Rivaldo added: “Ansu Fati extended his contract with Barcelona this week and has now a release clause of €400m, so, of course, the young Spanish player is part of the club's future.

“It makes sense because Barca need to develop players who can take responsibility on the pitch and make the difference in big games.

“His big clause means that Barca have high hopes for Fati to become one of the great players in their history.

“They'll be hoping that one day he can be compared to Messi and other great players who were brilliant at Barcelona.”