Messi the only player in the world who can win a game on his own but needs to be taken care of - Anderson

The Brazilian striker, who spent two years at Camp Nou between 1997-99 before leaving for Ligue 1 and Lyon, feels mercurial talent needs a rest

Former Barcelona striker Sonny Anderson says Lionel Messi can win any game on his own, but he understands why coach Ernesto Valverde has left him out of his team this season.



The Spanish champions are preparing to face another of Anderson’s former sides Lyon in the Champions League on Tuesday.



Messi has been left out of Valverde’s team on a number of occasions this term, most significantly for the Copa del Rey semi-final draw against Real Madrid earlier in February.



And ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg, Anderson was sympathetic with Valverde’s need to rotate his star man in order to get the best out of him.



In an exclusive interview with Goal, the Brazilian said: "Messi is one hundred per cent capable of winning any game on his own and at any moment he wants, and that is why he [Valverde] takes care of him at Barcelona.



​​“He wants him to be at his best. Barcelona will suffer a lot when he is not there, so I see very well that they take care of him.



“I fully understand that he was not in the starting line against Real Madrid, and that the team has the quality to play some games without Messi.



“But as a rule he [Valverde] has to try to get the most out of him because he is the only player in the world capable of deciding a game on his own.”



Barca go into the tie against the Ligue 1 outfit as favourites to progress, but to do so they will have to find a way past a team that has already got the better of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain this season.



Lyon edged through to the last-16 after finishing second behind City in the group stage, and needed a hard-fought draw against Shakhtar Donetsk on the final matchday to ensure progression.



"The Lyon game is more difficult than it seems,” said Anderson. “Already against Manchester City and PSG, they have made good duels this season. It is a team that usually improves when playing against the strongest in Europe.



“I think with or without Messi, it will be very difficult for them. Lyon can get a good result at home but at Camp Nou it will be very difficult for them to do what Messi does.”





The former Brazil international arrived at Barca in 1997 as a replacement for his countryman Ronaldo, who left the club that summer to join Inter.



"It's complicated,” said Anderson of his time at Camp Nou. “For me, it was a very difficult time because when I arrived, I cost more money than Ronaldo and the fans expected from me a similar performance.



“He was a unique player and they did not know me too much because I played in France.



"Many things have changed since then. Before, we only had one pitch to train on, but today they have a fantastic sports city. It has changed for the better, fortunately, although at that time the players had much more tranquility to go for a walk and there was less pressure than now.



“We didn’t use to go through the Champions League rounds. Sometimes it was difficult to qualify.



“Now they have won many titles, whereas before they had certain historical urgencies that they no longer have.



“Today, the eleven of Barcelona are the eleven best in the world in their posts. We were very good but not the best.”