Messi reveals when he will return ‘home’ to Barcelona as PSG contract extension saga drags on

Lionel Messi has revealed that he does intend to return “home” to Barcelona at some stage, but only after heading into retirement.

Argentina left Camp Nou in 2021

Shattered records during time in Catalunya

Deal in France continues to run down

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has seen a Camp Nou comeback touted ever since financial difficulties in Catalunya forced him to sever ties with Barca as a free agent in 2021. Messi completed a switch to Paris Saint-Germain at that stage but has continued to generate talk of a return as his contract in France runs down towards the summer of 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fresh terms are, however, expected to be signed at Parc des Princes – while there is plenty of speculation to suggest that Messi will head to MLS at some stage – and he has told Diario Ole of plans to head back to Spain: “When I finish my career, I will return to live in Barcelona, it's my home.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have always left the door open for Messi to rejoin their ranks, with club president Joan Laporta stating on a regular basis that he would like to have the Argentine back – while Xavi, a former team-mate of the World Cup winner, now fills the managerial hot seat at Camp Nou.

WHAT NEXT? With Messi seemingly ruling out any possibility of returning to Barca in a playing capacity, his record for the Blaugrana appears set to remain at 672 goals through 778 appearances – with 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League collected over the course of those outings.