Messi or Ronaldo? Greenwood makes his pick between Barcelona icon and ex-Manchester United star

Mason Greenwood has made his pick in the long-running Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate, with the Manchester United youngster putting club allegiances to one side.

The current Red Devils forward is a big fan of both superstar performers, who have shared 11 Ballons d'Or between them.

Favouring either in any discussion is no easy task, given what each has achieved across remarkable careers, but personal preference can help to separate Argentine magic from Portuguese power.

What has been said?

Asked during a Q&A session on United's official website to make his selection, Greenwood said: "For me, it’s always got to be Messi. He’s just on another planet.

"Ronaldo is obviously amazing, a physical, great athletic footballer, but to do what Messi does at his size, what he’s done for Barcelona and winning that trophy [Copa America] for Argentina, he is just on another level."

Who else does Greenwood admire?

Overlooking one Ronaldo, given his strong ties to United, may come as something as a surprise, but Greenwood admits to taking inspiration from another.

He added on his favourite skill, which was once favoured by the iconic Brazil international striker: "My favourite skill move was the stepover and I still use it to this day.

"It’s my favourite skill move. I used to watch the Brazilian Ronaldo, as he would always pull one out on the goalkeepers and defenders.

"I used to practice at the parks and stuff and used to do it in training sessions, then that would lead on to games. Now, it’s just stuck with me, it’s a little skill move that I practice.”"

Any other heroes?

Greenwood is, at just 19, in the process of carving out his own career at the highest level.

He has plenty of sporting heroes to look to for guidance, with one of those being a big United supporter who boasts eight Olympic gold medals.

Pressed on who he would most like to meet, Greenwood said: "Any celebrity in the world? For me, it’s got to be Usain Bolt. I used to love my athletics when I was younger. I used to love watching it with my parents and two sisters. He is a good inspiration, a world leader in what he used to do. It’s probably him."

