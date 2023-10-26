Lionel Messi has been revealed as a finalist for an MLS end-of-year award, despite only playing six league games for Inter Miami in 2023.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina captain has been included in the final three candidates for the MLS Newcomer of the Year award despite only playing six times in the competition for Inter Miami. The finalists were determined by a vote of MLS players, MLS club staff members (coaches, technical directors/general managers), and members of the media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the fact that Messi only joined Inter Miami in July, it's no surprise he's a top contender for this prize, given the dramatic impact he's made during his short time in the States. Match attendances have surged as fans rush to see the little magician in action, and his jaw-dropping wages are a testament to how crucial his presence is not just for his club but for the league's growing reputation more broadly.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? To win the Newcomer Award, Messi will have to fight off competition from Atlanta United's Giorgios Giakoumakis and St Louis City's Eduard Lowen. All three players made their MLS debuts in 2023, and while the other two candidates have impressed since joining the division, it's hard to argue that Messi's incredible impact on the league has been matched by anyone else.