'I think Messi can get to the next World Cup' - Scaloni hoping captain will continue with Argentina

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi finally achieved his World Cup dream in Qatar, guiding La Albiceleste to the trophy for the first time in his career and picking up the Golden Ball in the process. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar vowed to continue with the national team after the tournament but it's not clear how long for. Messi will be 39 by the time the next World Cup takes place, but Scaloni has not given up hope that he may still be involved.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think Messi can get to the next World Cup," he told Radio Calvia. "It will depend a lot on what he wants, on whether he feels good. The doors will always be open. But he is happy on the pitch and it would be very nice for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi suggested before the final in Qatar that the meeting with France would be his final ever World Cup game. However, the Argentina squad are pushing for him to play in 2026 when the competition takes place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine is back with club side PSG and is preparing to make his first appearance for the Ligue 1 side since the World Cup. Messi could face Cristiano Ronaldo in an exhibition game against an all-star Saudi XI.