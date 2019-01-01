Messi named Best FIFA Men’s Player ahead of Van Dijk and Ronald

The Barcelona star won the award after another 50-goal season, edging the Dutch defender and Portuguese forward

's Lionel Messi has been named The Best FIFA Men's Player at this year's award ceremony, the Barcelona star beating 's Virgil van Dijk and ' Cristiano Ronaldo to scoop the prize.

Messi sealed the victory by leading Barcelona to yet another title last campaign, his 10th since breaking through with the club.

He fired 51 goals across 50 appearances for the Catalan side, marking his 10th consecutive season with at least 40 finishes.

Mesi also claimed the European Golden Shoe for the sixth time after netting 36 league goals, also registering 13 assists to lead La Liga.

The Argentinian star earned the award, previously the FIFA Ballon d'Or, for a record sixth time, breaking his tie atop the ranks with Ronaldo.

Messi had previously won the award four consecutive times from 2009-12 before picking up his fifth in 2015.

Ronaldo had edged him to the award in 2016 and 2017 before last year's winner, Luka Modric, was recognized off the back of a title and a World Cup final appearance.