'Messi & the others just left!' - Slavia hero Kolar unhappy with behaviour of Barcelona stars after 0-0 draw

The players had hoped to swap shirts with some of the iconic names in football, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen one of the few to congratulate the visitors

Slavia Prague hero Ondrej Kolar was left disappointed that some of 's star names didn't stop to shake hands or swap shirts after their 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

Barca went into the clash needing a big win to take the pressure off a side that has struggled for consistency despite topping both their European group and .

A statement victory would not come for the Blaugrana, however, who may well count themselves lucky not to have lost to a Slavia side that played with fluency and urgency – and even had the ball in Marc-Andre ter Stegen's net only to have it ruled out for offside.

And Kolar, who was undoubtedly the man of the match, singled out Ter Stegen for praise after the Barca goalkeeper waited in the Camp Nou tunnel to congratulate his opposite number, with many of his team-mates seemingly snubbing their opponents.

"He was waiting for me inside the tunnel," Kolar said after the match, as quoted by iDNES.cz. "He stopped me and said he hadn't seen such a good goalkeeping performance for a long time and that it was a pleasure to watch me play well with my feet.

"He waited for me after the match, which I take as the ultimate award. To hear such praise from such a good goalkeeper, I had goosebumps. It was an amazing experience, but some of the other players...

"Messi and the others just left - some of them didn't even shake our hands. It was sad. We were all looking forward to meeting these big players, we wanted to swap jerseys after the match, but they didn't behave very well."

Article continues below

Regardless of the hosts' apparent behaviour, Kolar still had one of the greatest nights of his life, stating that his side were unlucky not to have picked up all three points at one of world football's most iconic grounds.

"I live for football, playing at stadiums like this is the greatest thing for me. We were all looking forward to it – it's every boy's dream. And to have such a good game here? Amazing. To keep a team like this from scoring doesn't happen to everyone.

"We're the first team in a long time to keep a clean sheet here, everyone knows that Barcelona is a goal factory. We survived a few hectic moments but it's a pity that we didn't score. I felt like we could have won."