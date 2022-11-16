'It depends on many things' - Messi hints his playing days are numbered as he considers retirement

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi suggested he could end his playing career soon, depending in part on family responsibilities.

Messi admitted he's unsure of future

Must consider family needs

But said he's happier with football now than last year

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi, who recently said that he doesn't think he'll play much longer, reiterated that his future in football is uncertain.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don’t know, so many things happen," Messi told Universo Valdano when asked about when he might finish his playing career. "It was a dream that I always had as a child, of being able to play in Argentine football, that I would go to the pitch and I wanted to be there. But today it depends on many things, I have my family, three children, I just had a very big change in my life that was difficult for me and my whole family. Now I have gotten over it and we feel spectacular.

“I love football, I love playing it and I enjoy it, the only thing I’ve done all my life is play football, and I’m sure that whatever I do after will be related to it, although I don’t know what. I don’t think I’ll play much more.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi struggled at times in his first season at PSG, but he's enjoyed a fantastic second year in the French capital, contributing seven goals and 10 assists in only 13 Ligue 1 appearances. He sees his generation of Argentine stars hang up their boots one by one, though, with close friend Angel Di Maria the latest to announce international retirement plans.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? He will try to add a World Cup trophy to his cabinet. Argentina face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.