Argentina
No-one saw that coming! Messi and Argentina 36-game unbeaten streak ended by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener
Ewan Gennery
15:24 GMT+3 22/11/2022
WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina and Lionel Messi lost their first game of a World Cup for the first time since 1990 as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. The two goals in a five minute spell also saw La Albiceleste's 36-game uneaten run, dating back to 2019 where they lost to Brazil in the Copa America.
SAUDI ARABIA JUST BEAT ARGENTINA 2-1 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4JONXWUvhd— GOAL (@goal) November 22, 2022
More to follow...
